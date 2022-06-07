A man has suffered serious injuries to his lower legs in an assault in County Down.

The victim was attacked in an alley in the Beechfield Drive area of Donaghadee at around 11pm on Monday.

Police believe four masked men carrying weapons were involved.

Detectives say the suspects were dressed in dark clothing before fleeing on foot.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said, "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2296 of 6/6/22."