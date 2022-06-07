Mystery continues to surround how a young Irish sports star came to be killed by a train during a darts trip to London after a Coroner on Tuesday (7 June 2022) recorded an open verdict into his death.

Talented Gaelic footballer and junior national snooker champion Connor Marron, 19, was in the city for the first time with a pal to watch the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in north London just hours before his death.

Connor, of Ballymena in County Antrim, was fatally struck by a train just north of Hornsey station just before 1am on 2 January 2022.

The second-year university student, who was studying human resources at Ulster University, had been to the darts on the night of 1 January with his pal Oisin Connolly before they went to the Victoria Stakes pub near the venue.

When they got to the pub Connor realised he had lost his phone and went back towards Alexandra Palace to try and find it.

A Coroner told the inquest in Barnet, north London that it is “impossible to be clear” about what happened between then and him being struck by the train, and recorded an open verdict into his death.

A stretch of water lies just before the train tracks which is not well signed, and the fence beside the train tracks is not well kept.

Connor was not seen or captured on CCTV at any point during that time.

He was found without his shoes and was wet from the waist down when he was fatally struck by the train.

A Hugo Boss watch he had had on him was found on the track, although police did not spot it the first time they searched the area.

His heartbroken parents Fergal and Sharon Marron told the North London Coroner's Court inquest that the only reason they believe he could have entered the water, lost his trainers and "tiptoed" onto the railway track was because he was "trying to get away from something".

His parents attended the inquest via video link today.

Their lawyer Ciaran Murphy said: “In support of the idea (of an open verdict) is the family’s idea that what happened could only have occurred if he had come into some kind of trouble along the way.

“That will never be known to them unfortunately.

“Sometimes an open conclusion is correct and I would submit on their behalf that that is the case here.”

Oisin Connolly told the hearing: “After booking into a hotel in Trafalgar Square, we went to an Irish pub where we consumed three or four pints.

"We caught an Uber to a Wetherspoons pub nearby Alexandra Palace and had a couple of jugs of mixed cocktails between us.

"We had roughly three drinks each there, but we didn't finish the last jug.

"The darts were due to start at 7.45pm and when we arrived we were both pretty drunk and happy.

"During the games we purchased a pre-paid drinks card and consumed another three pints of alcohol.

"When it finished, I booked an Uber to take us back, but as we walked down to where we thought it would meet us the taxi wasn't there.

"I rang the driver and he said he was at the other side so we cancelled the taxi and ended up at another pub, which was closed.

"We sat on the benches outside. Connor then told me he had lost his phone and wanted to go back and find it.

"It had run out of power earlier in the day, so he didn't think of it until then. It was a black iPhone 11.

"He said he was going to retrace his steps and see if he could find it in the road. He left around midnight and the last time I saw him was when he was walking towards the venue.

"He seemed in control of where he was going."

Mr Connolly said that after waiting for several minutes he went to go look for Connor but could not find him, and later made a 999 call to report him missing.

After waiting by the benches until 2am, he said he was advised by police to go back to the hotel.

He told police in evidence that he was later told by officers at the hotel that Connor had died on the train lines.

British Transport Police (BTP) found that at 12.42am Connor was struck by an empty stock train travelling from Bounds Green depot to King's Cross at 48 miles per hour.

Coroner Andrew Walker recorded the medical cause of death as multiple compound injuries as a result of a train collision.

He added: “It has not been possible to be completely clear about what happened in the journey up until that point at which Connor was seen on the train footage.

“A stream runs along the railway and there is a fence along the track itself.

“Connor was wet from the waist down and was not wearing shoes.

“When he moved into the path across the train he appeared to be unaware of the train approaching him.

“At about 12.42am he was fatally injured.

“I am minded to record an open conclusion.

“I don’t know the details of the events that occurred in the period between Connor leaving the Victoria Stakes and being seen by the train camera.

“I just don’t know what happened in that period of time and that is the most crucial period of time, and is the period of time that has troubled the family the most.

“I am very sorry that despite the enquiries that have been made it has not been possible to reach a conclusion on that point.

“There is nothing I can say that will be able to in any way compensate for your loss. I offer you my deepest sympathies.

“It is because of your determination and perseverance that we are where we are today.”

The coroner will also write to Thames Water to ask them to provide better lighting along the stretch of water which runs along the railway and to Network Rail to ask them to provide better signs along the fence next to the railway and make sure the fence is “in good repair.”

Coroners have the power to do this under Regulation 28 of the Coroners (Inquests) Regulations 2013 to try and prevent future deaths.

Connor's family paid tribute to him saying that he was a hard worker, who dreamed of being an entrepreneur, having worked as a labourer for two years and got a job making face shields during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an earlier statement, the family said: "Connor was beautiful, talented, with a bright future ahead of him.

"He was not just loved by his family, but by many of the people who knew him."

