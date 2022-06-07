The Public Prosecution Service are to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following the Primark fire in Belfast in 2018.

The offences are not related to the cause of the fire itself at the Bank Buildings.

The blaze in the city centre burned for three days, gutting the building that was being refurbished. It is still being rebuilt.

A PPS spokesperson said: “The PPS has taken decisions to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following a fire at the Primark building in Belfast city centre on 28 August 2018. The decisions follow a careful consideration of all the available evidence contained in a investigation file submitted by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland in June 2021.

“The prosecutions are in relation to alleged health and safety failings that were discovered as a result of the investigation by the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland following the fire.

“Proceedings will commence in due course.”