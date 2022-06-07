Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is out of his side's Nations League clash with Ukraine through injury.

Manager Stephen Kenny has confirmed the Everton full-back will sit out Wednesday evening's game with a groin problem, and could also miss Saturday's encounter with Scotland and the return match with the Ukrainians in Poland next Tuesday.

Kenny said at his pre-match press conference: "Seamus Coleman is ruled out through injury. He has a groin/pubis injury so he's ruled out of game."