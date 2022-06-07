Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman to miss Ukraine Nations League clash
Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is out of his side's Nations League clash with Ukraine through injury.
Manager Stephen Kenny has confirmed the Everton full-back will sit out Wednesday evening's game with a groin problem, and could also miss Saturday's encounter with Scotland and the return match with the Ukrainians in Poland next Tuesday.
Kenny said at his pre-match press conference: "Seamus Coleman is ruled out through injury. He has a groin/pubis injury so he's ruled out of game."