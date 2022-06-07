Tuesday's headlines: PM survives coup, TT racer dies, Hume bust

Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister survives coup

Boris Johnson Credit: PA

There's been reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson surviving a no confidence vote amongst Conservative MPs last night. 180 votes were needed to topple the PM - in the end 148 MPs voted against him, with 211 backing Mr Johnson.

Isle of Man TT racer dies

Davy Morgan

Northern Irish motorbike racer Davy Morgan has been killed in a crash during the Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT. The 52-year-old from County Down crashed on the third and final lap of yesterday's race. He is the third competitor to lose his life at this year's event.

Victims Commissioner to appear before committee

The new Victims Commissioner is to appear before a Westminster committee over the Government's controversial Troubles legacy bill. Ian Jeffers says the proposals, which would provide an effective amnesty for those involved in Troubles related killings, would "slam the door in the face of victims."

John Hume bust to be unveiled in Strasbourg

