Biker dies after Magherafelt tractor crash

The road in Magherafelt remains closed.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday. The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted. Sergeant Amanda McIvor appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.

