WATCH: Connor Marron's parents give their only TV interview to UTV's Judith Hill:

The British Transport Police has said it is conducting an independent, internal review into how the death of a promising young GAA star was handled.

Parents of Connor Marron, from Ahoghill in Northern Ireland, who died after being struck by a train in London, say it is tortuous not knowing what happened to their son in his final moments.

Sharon Doherty and Fergal Marron spoke exclusively to UTV after a coroner at an inquest into their son's death in January this year, reached an open verdict.

Connor Marron had gone on a last minute trip with his friend to watch the World Darts' Championship.

The pair left the venue but then Connor realised he had left his phone behind and went back.

"It just didn't make sense," said mum Sharon.

Connor Marron was a rising GAA star.

"Connor left Oisin at around 12am from Alexandra Palace and 42 minutes later he was found dead. It didn't add up. Something was not right."

Connor was struck by a train and was drenched from the waist down. His family later found out he had no shoes on.

Connor Marron was fatally struck by a train just north of Hornsey station just before 1am on 2 January 2022. Credit: Pacemaker

Connor's parents are critical of the British Transport Police's investigation.

They say only a small number of CCTV cameras in the area were reviewed despite there being hundreds around the area.

"The answers were there," said father Fergal.

"The cameras were there... and we have nothing. They put it down to either suicide or tragic accident within 16 minutes of Connor's death and they never looked outside the wire after that."

He said they were "delighted" with an open verdict after the inquest.

"We think Connor run into trouble. It may sound strange but we were delighted with an open verdict. It was the best case scenario. It proves something happened... it takes away the blame from Connor."

The coroner ruled an open verdict in the inquest.

In a fresh development the British Transport Police has said it will conduct an independent, internal review into the handling of Connor's case.

In a statement it said: "Every death on the railway is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the Marron family as the Inquest into their son’s untimely death has concluded.

“As is the case with any fatality, the full circumstances of the incident were subject to a detailed assessment by officers, who were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Following concerns raised by the family that Mr Marron may have been victim to a crime shortly before his death, a senior detective travelled to Northern Ireland to meet with them and commissioned further enquiries into the incident.

"To date, there is still no evidence that Mr Marron was the victim of a crime or that there were any suspicious circumstances to his death.

“Following the concerns raised, we are conducting an independent, internal review into the handling of the case and will be reviewing the findings of Her Majesty’s Coroner in detail to establish any possible opportunities for improvement.”

Connor Marron, 19, was from Ballymena.

Connor's parents say they will now consider what to do next. They insist they are driven by their love for and pride in their son

"He was very outgoing, loveable boy, a son to be proud of.. he had everything to live for," mum Sharon added.

"A much loved son, brother and grandson."

