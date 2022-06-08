Police are investigating an arson attack at a car repair business which left nine vehicles damaged.

The cars were set alight in Pennybridge Industrial Estate in Ballymena in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 2.10am.

Crews tackle the blaze. Credit: NIFRS

Two hose jets and a main jet were used in the blaze which destroyed the vehicles.

Some residents reported hearing loud bangs during the night.

Crews attended the scene at around 2.10am. Credit: NIFRS

Police are treating the incident as arson and have appealed for information.