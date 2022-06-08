Passengers have spoken of their disappointment after further travel chaos, with a number of flights from Belfast International delayed or cancelled.

Benjamin Moore was due to fly out to Verona with Jet2 with his family at 8.55am on Wednesday morning but isn't now due to leave until 3pm on Thursday - a delay of around 30 hours.

"We were contacted last night at half 10 to be told not to go to the airport in the morning," Benjamin told UTV.

"We were just setting our alarms for an early start. We fly out now on Thursday at 3pm so cutting the holiday short which is disappointing.

"I'll feel a lot happier once I'm in Lake Garda," he added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Jet.com and Jet2holidays apologised for any inconvenience and said the delay was due to air traffic control strikes affecting Verona Airport. "Although this situation is completely outside of our control, we are doing our very best to look after customers including arranging food, refreshments and hotel accommodation tonight," the spokesperson said.

Benjamin's Jet2 flight is not the only one to have been disrupted.

TUI passengers bound for Ibiza and Rhodes having to wait an extra day before they get on holiday because of disruption.

One holidaymaker who was supposed to be jetting off to Ibiza at 6am on Wednesday morning told UTV they have been put up in a Belfast hotel and will not be setting off for Ibiza until Thursday.

In response, a TUI spokesperson said:

“We’d like to apologise to all customers travelling from Belfast to Ibiza and Rhodes who’s flights have unfortunately been delayed due to a technical issue. We can confirm both flights are scheduled to depart on 9 June. "We are in regular contact with all impacted customers and have offered, overnight accommodation where possible, meals and refreshments as needed. "We understand that last minute delays are disappointing and we’d like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to get them on holiday. "The majority of our flights are operating as planned and we apologise again for any inconvenience caused.”

Separately, this evening's return service between Belfast International and Bristol with EasyJet has also been cancelled with the 'planned aircraft being unavailable' according to the airline's website.

EasyJet has been contacted for a response.

