Cases or suspected cases of monkeypox must now be reported to the Public Health Agency by medical professionals.

It comes after the Department of Health confirmed the infection as a 'notifiable disease'. The same move was introduced in England on Tuesday.

The virus can be passed on through close person to person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has monkeypox.

The Department of Health says the disease is self-limiting and that most people will recover within a few weeks.

Initial symptoms of include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said, "Whilst Monkeypox has been detected across the UK, cases of the disease remain rare.

"The Public Health Agency has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease and this move formalises that arrangement."

