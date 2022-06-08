A car has been destroyed and two others damaged in a suspected arson attack in Londonderry.

It happened at a business premises on Prehen Road in the early hours of Wednesday at around 3.20am

Damage was also caused to a roof of a building and to a fence.

The PSNI's Sergeant Neill said, "NIFRS has deemed this fire to have been caused by deliberate ignition and so, at this time, we are treating this incident as arson.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have captured any suspicious activity on their dash cam, or anyone with information to get in touch with us."

