Eight top TikTokers are to enter the social media giant's first house in Northern Ireland.

It will see some of the biggest names from the UK and Ireland enter a home together to live in close quarters for a week.

Names including magician Joel M, and singer and vlogger Emma White are set to take part in the venture, spearheaded by Hagan Homes and marketing firm VAVA Influence.

Francesca Morelli and Chloe Henning are the directors and co-founders of VAVA.

Francesca said she's looking forward to seeing some of the content produced by the social media stars in what will be known as 'VIVA Club'.

"We’re absolutely thrilled that eight top influencers have decided to grasp this opportunity and take a week from their busy schedules to launch Northern Ireland’s first ever TikTok House," she said.

Tik Tok star Emma White Credit: Janet McKay PR

"And what fabulous houses they’ll be living in, swish Hagan Homes that any young person would love to own!

"Our TikTokers have a diverse range of interests which will guarantee a mix of content, that will be entertaining, high energy and novel for their combined following of almost 24 million."

The eight stars will have an immersive week in Northern Ireland, with a range of scheduled events and activities VAVA says will inspire them.

Jim Burke, Director of Sales and Acquisitions at Hagan Homes said, "This is an absolutely fantastic line up of TikTokers to launch Northern Ireland’s first ever TikTok house - between them they’ve almost 24 million followers!

"That’s a staggering number and an indication of the quality of the content that these individuals are generating.

"It promises to be a brilliant week, which will hopefully showcase what Northern Ireland can offers on so many levels, from food, drink and entertainment right through to serene, calming, escapism. I know I’ll be glued to the platform to see what’s going on."

