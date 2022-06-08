Play Brightcove video

Protocol evidence

The UUP leader Doug Beattie and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson are expected to give evidence to a Lords Committee on the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol later today. It comes as the Government's legislation to change parts of the protocol is expected to be brought to Parliament tomorrow.

Rise in number of unpaid carers

The number of unpaid carers in Northern Ireland is higher since before the pandemic with one in five adults now looking after a sick or disabled family member or friend. That's according to Carers NI. They say more financial support is needed.

Primark prosecutions

The Public Prosecution Service says three companies are to be prosecuted following the Primark fire in Belfast in August in 2018. The alleged health and safety offences were found after an investigation by the fire service and Health and Safety Executive. The cause of the blaze is not thought to be an element in the prosecutions.

Republic gear up to face Ukraine

The Republic of Ireland are up against Ukraine in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium this evening. Ahead of the game, Republic defender Shane Duffy paid tribute to the Ukrainian side saying they can hold their heads up really high.