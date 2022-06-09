Larne man’s negligence claim against national newspaper struck out by high court

A claim for negligence against a national newspaper being sued by a Co Antrim man involved in hacking telecom giant TalkTalk is to be struck out, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Humphreys identified no duty of care over material published by The Daily Mail while Aaron Sterritt was still a schoolboy suspect.

But with breach of privacy also alleged, he refused a wider bid to dismiss the entire action against the media organisation.

Sterritt, with an address at Fairway in Larne, was aged 15 when arrested in October 2015 as part of a UK-wide investigation into a cyber attack on the phone and broadband provider's database.He was interviewed and released on bail without charge at that stage.However, several national newspapers published details about his identity and whereabouts.Ultimately Sterritt pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer material.

In February 2018 he was ordered to complete 50 hours community service and write a letter of apology to TalkTalk.

By that stage he had already issued writs against the owners of The Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph and The Sun over publicity surrounding his initial questioning.

Sterritt, now 22, is seeking damages on a number of grounds, including misuse of private information and negligence in publishing material which led to him being identified and subject to vilifying comments.

Lawyers for The Daily Mail’s owners, Associated Newspapers Ltd, argued the action should be thrown out as an abuse of process.

Although the judge rejected attempts to halt the case based on alleged delay, he confirmed Sterritt’s negligence claim is to be struck out after describing it as “manifestly misconceived”.

“Effectively, the plaintiff is saying that a newspaper publisher owes a duty not to carelessly cause harm, in the form of distress, anxiety, upset and psychiatric injury, to anyone about whom it publishes material,” he said.

“Counsel for the plaintiff were unable to identify a single authority which might make good this proposition, which is unsurprising.

“This must be particularly so in a situation such as the instant one where the material published is true.”

Despite that finding, Mr Justice Humphreys decided that the claim for misuse of private information should continue.

“Given the plaintiff’s age at the time of publication, and the medical conditions from which he is said to suffer, I am not satisfied that this case falls into the exceptional category justifying striking out as an abuse of process,” he explained.

With the case now expected to proceed to trial, the judge added: “There is no basis to suppose that the costs will be disproportionate to any prospective damages claim.”