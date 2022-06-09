The DUP received the largest amount of money from public funds in the first part of 2022.

The party received £98,926 compared to Sinn Féin which took in £80,531.

Compared to last year, overall donations and public funding were down by more than £700,000 with £359,646 pledged in the opening quarter.

Political parties are required to declare donations and public funds to the Electoral Commission over £7,500.

A full list of donations to seven political parties including Alliance, SDLP, UUP, Conservatives, TUV and the Green Party, were recorded.

Details of donations and funds. Credit: Electoral Commission

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: "Political parties received over £350,000 in the first three months of this year.

"Parties are legally required to check that donations they accept are from permissible sources, and report these to the Commission. We publish donation details online to provide voters with transparency over the political finance process, and so that everyone can see how parties are funded."

