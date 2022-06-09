A man aged in his 40s is due to appear in court on Thursday charged with a number of offences including kidnapping. It follows an assault in Banbridge on Monday. Police said it happened in the Oak Lodge area. The 45-year-old is also charged with blackmail, false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Another man, aged 36 was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and motoring offences. A 50-year-old woman arrested as part of the probe was released on police bail.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.