A man accused of murdering a teenager in Enniskillen during a violent street fight two years ago was "jumping up and down shouting I'm the king" after he allegedly stabbed the victim with a slash hook.

John McDonagh, 18, was rushed to hospital and had his left leg amputated in an attempt to save his life after the attack, but died. The attacked happened in Coolcullen Meadows area in Enniskillen in April 2020.

Joseph Joyce of Clon Elagh Drive in Londonderry denies murder claiming he was acting in self defence.

On Thursday, the teenager's sister in law told the trial McDonagh was "jumping up and down with a slash hook in his hands shouting I'm the king' as John lay dying. Caroline McDonagh also told the jury that the accused's partner was also shouting "finish him off". However, Joyce's defence dispute this saying that was not said "at any point". Very upset the witness replied: "I know it was said because she was 'shouting finish him off Jo'.

"I was saying she should be ashamed of herself. John was on the floor ... everything stopped because an 18-year-old boy was dying on the middle of the floor."

The trial also heard how in the moments after John McDonagh was injured, he was limping and bleeding heavily.

He told his his sister in law: "Caroline I'm gone".

John's mum wrapped towels around her son's leg and gave him CPR.

The teenager was rushed to hospital where he needed emergency surgery. His left leg was amputated in an effort to safe his life but he later died. The defence asked if Mrs McDonagh had she saw John carrying a garden hoe or if any of his brothers had anything in their hands like a bottle or spade. She claims she didn't and the only thing the victim had was a garden rake he had taken of her as she tried to move it. The court was told a number of items including the end of a garden hoe and a bottle containing liquid were seized from the scene by police.

The trial continues.