Northern Ireland being used as a pawn to 'Boris bash' says Paisley

DUP MP Ian Paisley believes Northern Ireland is being used as a pawn to criticise the Prime Minister.

The North Antrim MP said: “The UK’s proposals to remove the friction of trade between GB and Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland and GB are in keeping with international trade law.

“It is the EU, under the terms of the 2014 trade facility agreement, that is in breach of its international obligation to reduce trade friction between co-signees, of which the EU and the UK are co-signees.”

He added: “The protocol is the worst example of a government or governments of Europe trying to use red tape to destroy commerce in the United Kingdom.”

