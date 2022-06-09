Northern Ireland slump to Nations League defeat in Kosovo

Northern Ireland extended their winless run in the Nations League to 13 games after falling to a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo.

The visitors got off to the worst possible as Lazio forward Muriqi opened the scoring inside eight minutes from the penalty spot after Steven Davis fouled Rashica inside the box.

Things went from bad to worse for Ian Baraclough's side as they conceded again ten minutes later when Zymer Bytyqi volleyed past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

It could have been worse for the visitors had it not been for the quick reactions of Peacock-Farrell to stop Florent Muslija's effort.

Muriqi celebrates opening the scoring from the penalty spot

The visitors struck back two minutes before half-time when Brodie Spencer set up Shayne Lavery who headed home from close range.

Hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow seven minutes into the second half when Vedat Muriqi grabbed his second of the night.

Northern Ireland struggled to create many clear cut chances in the second period but Daniel Ballard found the back of the net with seven minutes remaining on the clock, when he headed home Jordan Thompson's header.

Shayne Lavery reduced the deficit before half-time

The momentum was with the visitors Ballard again went close with a header and Conor McMenamin's shot from close range was deflected wide.

The result leaves Northern Ireland in third place in the group alongside Cyprus who they welcome to Windsor Park on Sunday.