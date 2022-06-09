Price of petrol and diesel continues to rise in Northern Ireland

The latest figures from the Consumer Council show that the price of petrol and diesel are continuing to rise to record levels in Northern Ireland.

Belfast recorded the highest average prices for petrol and diesel whereas Limavady and Londonderry had the cheapest average price though the cheapest diesel price was recorded in Limavady according to the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker tool.

The average price for unleaded petrol in Northern Ireland is 180.1p per litre which is a rise of 7.5p per litre from last week. The average price of diesel has increased by 4.7p per litre to 183.3p per litre over the last seven days.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport Policy at The Consumer Council, said “Not only are prices at a record high but we are also seeing big differences between the lowest and highest prices available.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing in Northern Ireland, demand for our Fuel Price Checker has increased. In 2022, the monthly average hits to the tool have increased 526% compared to 2021. As the tool has increased transparency for Northern Ireland consumers in respect of fuel prices and allowed them shop around, this may have contributed to keeping fuel prices here lower than the UK average. However, there are other factors contributing to fuel prices such as supplier costs, and the business models of the retailers.”

Belfast recorded the highest price for unleaded petrol at 193.9p per litre and diesel at 194.9p per litre. The difference between the highest and lowest petrol price is 28 pence per litre whereas diesel is 19 pence per litre.

The average price of petrol for the same period last year was 128.5p per litre while diesel was 125.p per litre.

Northern Ireland recorded the cheapest petrol and diesel prices in comparison to the rest of the United Kingdom.