Final preparations are underway to welcome thousands of music fans to Ormeau Park as Belsonic returns next week.

Artists including Liam Gallagher, Iron Maiden, Dermot Kennedy and Tiesto will take to the stage in a series on concerts.

Legendary UK rock band Iron Maiden open the multi-day event on Monday 13 June followed by singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon on Thursday 16 and DJ Tiesto on Friday 17.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi closes proceedings on 26 June.

The full list of performers:

Iron Maiden - June 12

Gerry Cinnamon - June 16

Tiesto - June 17

Calvin Harris - June 18

Picture This - June 19

Dermot Kennedy - June 23

Liam Gallagher - June 24

Scooter - June 25

Lewis Capaldi - June 26