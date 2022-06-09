Skip to content

Final preparations underway for string of Belsonic concerts

Shine Promotions' Joe Dougan. Credit: Pacemaker

Final preparations are underway to welcome thousands of music fans to Ormeau Park as Belsonic returns next week.

Artists including Liam Gallagher, Iron Maiden, Dermot Kennedy and Tiesto will take to the stage in a series on concerts.

Legendary UK rock band Iron Maiden open the multi-day event on Monday 13 June followed by singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon on Thursday 16 and DJ Tiesto on Friday 17.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi closes proceedings on 26 June.

The full list of performers:

  • Iron Maiden - June 12

  • Gerry Cinnamon - June 16

  • Tiesto - June 17

  • Calvin Harris - June 18

  • Picture This - June 19

  • Dermot Kennedy - June 23

  • Liam Gallagher - June 24

  • Scooter - June 25

  • Lewis Capaldi - June 26

The series of gigs kicks off with Iron Maiden on 13 June. Credit: Pacemaker