A teenage motorcyclist has been left with life-changing injuries following a car crash.

Police are appealing for information following the serious road traffic collision in the Houston Road area of south Belfast on Tuesday.

Sergeant Daniel Kenny said: “At around 4.20pm, it was reported that a red motorcycle and white Ford Fiesta car had been involved in a collision on the Houston Road at the Knockbracken Road junction. “The motorcyclist, a young man in his teens, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or other footage that could help in our enquiries to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1396 07/06/22.

"A report to police can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."