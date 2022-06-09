Play Brightcove video

Protocol legislation delayed

Controversial legislation aimed at changing parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which had been expected to be published today, has been delayed again and will be published next week. Yesterday, the Taoiseach Michael Martin said, plans to act unilaterally over the protocol would mark an 'historic low point'.

New Belfast-built boat is launched

Maritime engineers in Belfast have launched a world-first boat that flies above water. Artemis Technologies is the company behind the fully electric, zero emissions vessel. It can carry up to 12 passengers and has been designed for use as workboats or to ferry crew members on to large ships. They are the greenest workboats on the planet and represent a £12m investment in research and development.

House prices set to rise again

House prices in Northern Ireland are set to rise again - that's according to the latest survey by Ulster Bank and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors . Almost half of people asked said they expect an increase in prices again in the coming quarter. Demand also continues to outstrip supply here with a 13% rise in sales last month.

Northern Ireland set to face Kosovo

In football - Northern Ireland look to end a run of 12 games in the Nations League without a victory this evening. Ian Baraclough's side are away to Kosovo. He is still insisting he is the right man for the job.