'Class A drugs and counterfeit items' seized in west Belfast

Police have seized suspected class A drugs and suspected counterfeit items including football shirts during searches in west Belfast.

The searches were part of an ongoing Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

They were carried out at three locations in the Shankill area, police said.

An estimated £48,000 worth of suspected class A drugs, 10,000 cigarettes, cash, and suspected counterfeit items were all seized during the operation.

"The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us."