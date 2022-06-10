Controversial legislation to change parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be brought before Parliament on Monday, it has been confirmed.

It was delayed to next week after missing a deadline for Thursday.

The new legislation is understood to automatically disable some parts of the Protocol and give ministers the opportunity to disable further parts in the future.

It's understood it will restore the primacy of the Act of Union and remove ECJ jurisdiction.

There will also be changes to rules on state aid and VAT, with Northern Irish businesses to be allowed to choose between following UK or EU rules.

The Government is also understood to be considering allowing extra time for the bill to ensure it passes through the House of Commons before the summer recess.

The DUP has blocked attempts to restore the power-sharing Stormont Assembly or to form an Executive in protest against the Protocol, which has created a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Sinn Féin says Government plans to scrap aspects of the Protocol could have a "colossal political and economic impact".

Meanwhile Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of taking a "wrecking ball" to relationships with Ireland and the EU with his controversial plan to unilaterally scrap aspects of the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

Sir Keir is in Belfast on Friday to meet Northern Ireland party leaders.