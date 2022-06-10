Council apologises over ‘too quick’ unveiling of Coleraine bombing memorial

Play Brightcove video

A memorial plaque has been unveiled to mark 49 years since an IRA car bomb in Coleraine caused the deaths of six people in the town.

One survivor of the atrocity is David Gilmour, he was only 10 years old when the car bomb exploded.

He has campaigned for years for a plaque in the town but feels the council's handling of the memorial has caused upset for the families.

" We got 48 hours notice, and people felt it was too quick, I know one family who wasn't able to attend, there were people pushing through complaining about the pavement being blocked, what they say was a low key event was't a low key loss for the families." said Gilmour.

The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens council has apologised to victim's families for any upset caused by the unveiling of a memorial plaque at the scene of the explosion.

The Council say they wanted relatives to view the plaque before it went on public view, but families say the event was held at short notice and was insensitively handled.

The Council will now hold a public service in memory of those who lost their lives in the bomb on Sunday afternoon.

Cllr. Ivor Wallace said: " We really hope it will be a comfort for the families not only over the last few weeks but over the last 49 years."

A sculpture will be unveiled in the town next year to mark half a century since the explosion.