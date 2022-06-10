Dunlop completes Supersport double at Isle of Man TT

Micheal Dunlop picked up a second victory in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man TT as he edged out Peter Hickman in Friday morning's rescheduled race.

The Ballymoney rider came out on top in a thrilling battle with Hickman and won by 3.2 seconds.

The victory means Dunlop has now won a record nine Supersport TT races and moves his career Isle of Man tally of 21 race victories, which is just five the all time record of 26 which is held by his uncle Joey Dunlop.

The Yamaha rider is two wins behind John McGuinness at the Mountain Course

The race had been rescheduled on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions.