Former Northern Ireland football manager Billy Bingham dies

Former Northern Ireland football manager Billy Bingham has died at the age of 90.

Bingham famously led Northern Ireland to two successive World Cup finals in 1982 and 1986, earning him a place in both history and the hearts of football fans.

Although iconic as a manager, his career on the pitch was equally successful.

He played for Northern Ireland in the 1958 World Cup, and his club career saw him star for Glentoran, Sunderland and Everton.

Billy Bingham in the Northern Ireland team line-up for match against Wales at Ninian Park, Cardiff in 1958.

Born in east Belfast, Bingham, an outside right, was capped 56 times.

He came through the ranks of Glentoran before joining Sunderland in 1950 and going on to have spells with Luton, Everton, whom he later also managed, and Port Vale.

Tributes have been paid after news of Bingham's death was confirmed on Friday morning.

In a tweet Glentoran, who he played for between 1948 and 1950, said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of his passing.

Bingham had been part of the Northern Ireland side which reached the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup only to lose to France.

It was Bingham's goal which secured Luton victory in the 1959 FA Cup semi-final over then Third Division Norwich to reach Wembley, where they lost to Nottingham Forest.

He won the 1962-63 First Division title with Everton prior to moving into management, which included roles when he was also in charge of the Northern Ireland national team as well as a spell with Greece.

Bingham's second stint as manager of his country began in 1980.

He went on to appoint future Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill as his captain, the first Catholic to have the honour bestowed on him during the Troubles; he received threatening letters as a result.

The 1980 British Championship success was Northern Ireland's first in 66 years and was followed by a memorable World Cup campaign and a 1-0 victory over Spain at the Mestalla in Valencia.

Bingham, made an MBE for services to football in 1981, left the Northern Ireland job in 1993 and later worked as director of football at Blackpool.

