Former players pay tribute to legendary Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham

Former Northern Ireland internationals have paid tribute to the late Billy Bingham who passed away earlier today aged 90.

Bingham managed Northern Ireland at the World Cup in 1982 and 1986.

The iconic moment of the tournament in Spain in '82 was Gerry Armstrong's goal which gave Bingham's side a famous victory over the hosts in Valencia.

"Im very sad and disappointed to hear that Billy has passed away. I've spoken to some old teammates of mine, Jimmy Nicholl, Martin O'Neill and they all feel the same."

"It was a six year spell between 1980 and 1986, 1980 he took over the side and we won the British Championship in 1984 along with qualifying for the World Cup in '82 and '86. We beat Germany home and away, something nobody else had ever done, it was a brilliant spell.

"To win two British Championships outright, to qualify for two World Cup finals, the achievements and performances of the team were fantastic, and i think the history books will show he was our greatest ever manager." said Armstrong.

Jimmy Nicholl was another key player for Northern Ireland during Bingham's tenure at the helm and he has fond memories of the glorys in the 1980s.

"In footballing terms what he did for the country and what he did for players, Billy brought a discipline to the place, on the park and off the park.

"Northern Ireland's never going to win the World Cup but qualifying, that's a memories for the people, the management and the players and I'll hang onto that memory as long as I can," said Nicholl.

There will be a minutes applause ahead of Northern Ireland's Nations League clash with Cyprus on Sunday as a mark of respect to their greatest ever manager.