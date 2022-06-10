Man taken to hospital following assault on Upper Dunmurry Lane

A man has been hospitalised following a serious assault in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area.

It is understood a man was attacked and beaten by two men using hammers or hatchets.

The victim has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker posted on Facebook stating: " Folks there has been a serious incident on Dunmurry Lane, PSNI have an ongoing investigation.

This is close to Our Ladys Queen of Peace Primary school, I would advise parents to use Twinbrook route and avoid Dunmurry Lane if possible."