Northern Ireland fuel price checker: Find the average cost in your area

The Consumer Council has published a fuel price checker for Northern Ireland.

The interactive map shows the average costs of petrol and diesel in a number of towns and cities across the region.

Users can click on their location and see the highest and lowest prices per litre.

The Consumer Council says the average price for unleaded petrol is currently 180.1p per litre, which is a rise of 7.5p per litre from last week.

Meanwhile the average diesel price in Northern Ireland was recorded at 183.8p per litre this week, up by 4.7p per litre from last week.

The organisation has warned that the prices of petrol and diesel are continuing to rise to record levels in Northern Ireland.

However it also says it is seeing "big differences" between the highest and lowest prices available.