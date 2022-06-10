Northern Ireland's Friday morning news headlines

Play Brightcove video

'Protocol legislation listed'

It's been confirmed that the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol legislation aimed at changing parts of the Protocol will be brought to Parliament on Monday.

It comes as Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer will meet with some of the local parties in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Sir Keir, who was in Dublin on Thursday, is to meet acting Speaker Alan Chambers, Alliance Leader Naomi Long, and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

He'll be accompanied by Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle, with conversations expected to be dominated by the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

'Rise in cruelty offences'

Child cruelty offences have jumped by over a third in a year in Northern Ireland.

New figures from the PSNI show 681 crimes of adults neglecting, mistreating, or assaulting children.

That's an average of two per day and is an increase of 35% from last year.

'Economic growth slows'

Inflation could reach as high as 8 point 5% later this year, according to the latest Danske Bank forecast.

It comes as the squeeze on households and consumer spending continues.

Economic growth is also set to slow in the second quarter of this year.

'NI defeat'

Northern Ireland suffered another defeat.

They've now gone 13 games in the Nations League without a victory. Ian Baraclough's side lost 3-2 away to Kosovo on Thursday night.

Next up is a home game with Cyrpus on Sunday.