Police have been given more time to question two men in connection with a hijacking and security alert at a peace building event in north Belfast attended by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Detectives have been granted a 14-hour extension to question a 46-year-old male and a 34-hour extension to detain a 51-year-old at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

The 46-year-old was arrested in the Shankill Road area of Belfast on Wednesday while the 51-year-old was arrested in Ballymena.

Police say they have seized two suspected firearms, along with a vehicle and a van, which have both been taken away for examination.

Mr Coveney had been attending the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road for an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

He was giving a speech on peace-building but had to be removed from the building as the alert began.

After the alert, police said they believed the UVF was behind the planting of a hoax device in a van in north Belfast.

"At this early stage of the investigation, our assessment is that these crimes were carried out by loyalist paramilitary groups," ACC McEwan said at the time.

"We're keeping an open mind but one of the primary lines of investigation is the UVF."