Police issue appeal for missing 16-year-old girl

The PSNI are appealing for information in regards to the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jolene Clifford.

Jolene was last seen in the Antrim Road area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday 6th June and is described as being approximately 4'11" tall, of medium build and was wearing a grey body warmer over a blue T-shirt, navy shorts and grey trainers.Officers would ask Jolene or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 46 06/06/22.