Rugby royalty celebrate 'Lion King' Willie John McBride's 80th birthday

When one of the greatest players to grace the game turns 80, rugby royalty turns up.

Playing 63 times for Ireland and 17 tests for the Lions, Willie John McBride made many friends throughout his rugby career and many were in the Culloden Hotel in Belfast on Thursday to celebrate.

Sir Gareth Edwards, Sir Bill Beaumont, Martin Johnson, Ollie Campbell and Jason Leonard were just some of the former Lions who made the trip to join the special occasion.

McBride, who turned 82 this month, said he was delighted that the event, in support of the Wooden Spoon charity, could finally take place after it was cancelled twice due to Covid-19.

When asked what the highlight of his 82 years has been, he replied: "I am just so glad I played over those years, they were tough years but the friendships have lasted.

"I haven't seen some of these guys for a few years but when we meet up it's like we were together yesterday.

"That sort of brotherhood never fades and that's one of the brilliant things about rugby."