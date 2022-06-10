Shots fired at front door of Newtownards flat

Police are investigating reports that two shots were fired at the front door of a property in Newtownards.

It happened at a flat in the Lisbane Drive area on Thursday evening.

Detectives said a man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were inside the property but were not injured.

A spokesperson added that enquiries are "continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident".

They continued: “Shortly before 11.30pm, it was reported that two males attempted to gain entry to a flat in the area.

"As they were unable to enter, it was reported that two shots were fired at the front door of the property.

"It was further reported that an object had been used to attempt to gain entry to the property, which had also caused damage to the front door.

"Damage was also caused to an internal hall wall following the incident."

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident has been asked to contact detectives via the number 101.