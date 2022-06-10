Starmer to meet Stormont leaders on Belfast visit

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to hold meetings with some of the main Stormont parties in Belfast on Friday.

The talks are expected to focus on the Northern Ireland Protocol, amid a deepening row over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Sir Keir will meet Alliance Leader Naomi Long, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood and acting speaker Alan Chambers.

He held meetings with DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP Leader Doug Beattie in London earlier this week, and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald on Thursday.

It comes after the Labour leader's visit to Dublin when he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of taking a "wrecking ball" to relationships with Ireland and the EU with his controversial plan to unilaterally scrap aspects of the Protocol.

On Thursday evening, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill warned the UK Government against unilateral moves to override the trade arrangement.

"Boris Johnson knows that to gamble the Protocol is to breach international law and to jeopardise the British Government's agreement with the EU on their withdrawal and future trading relationship, with colossal political and economic impact," she told a party meeting.

"The threat of unilateral action by the Tories to legislate and breach international law serves nobody's interests, anywhere, at any time."

Meanwhile Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told a DUP meeting there is a "unity of purpose within unionism in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol".

He added: "Even opinion polls show that the vast majority of unionists support our stance that the protocol must be resolved before devolution can be restored."

The DUP has refused to allow the power-sharing Assembly to meet or an Executive to be formed as part of its protest against the Protocol.