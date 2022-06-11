A 46-year-old man is to appear in court on Saturday charged with offences relating to the bomb threat at a peace event attended by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

He has been charged with possession of a firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and without the correct paperwork.

The 46-year-old was arrested in the Shankill Road area of Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr Coveney had been attending the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road in Belfast for an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

He was giving a speech on peace-building but had to be removed from the building as the alert began.

After the alert, police said they believed the UVF was behind the planting of a hoax device in a van.