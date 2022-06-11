Skip to content

Police name 42 year old victim of fatal two vehicle collision in Co Fermanagh

The victim has been named as 42 year old Barry McManus. Credit: PSNI Handout

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh on Saturday.

The man who died in the incident on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough, Enniskillen, was 42-year-old Barry McManus from the Lisnaskea area.

The collision, involving a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf, occurred at 1.10am.

The Belfast Road had been closed for a time but has now reopened.

Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 90 11/06/22.