Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Paul Reilly has your Saturday news headlines:

Winston Irvine in court

A well-known loyalist has been remanded in custody accused of firearms and ammunition offences.

Winston Irvine was arrested on Wednesday as police were investigating a hoax bomb alert in north Belfast earlier this year.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Irvine was described by his defence team in court this afternoon as a 'renowned peace builder'.

Fatal crash

A 42 year old man has died after a two vehicle road crash on the Belfast Road in Brookeborough near Enniskillen in the early hours of this morning. Barry McManus was from the Lisnaskea area and died in the collision which involved a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf.

42 year old Barry McManus died in the crash in the early hours of Saturday morning. Credit: PSNI Handout

Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The Belfast Road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Medicinal cannabis

The mother of a boy with severe epilepsy has urged medical cannabis manufacturers to ease the financial burden on hard-pressed families.

Charlotte Caldwell from Castlederg in County Tyrone, and her son Billy, played in leading role in securing a change to the law in 2018 allowing patients to receive cannabis treatments on the NHS.

Play Brightcove video

She's been speaking four years since her son's medicinal cannabis was confiscated at Heathrow Airport, after returning from having treatment in Canada.

Football

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he understands the fans frustrations at the recent Nation League results.

Play Brightcove video

The team has lost two, and drawn one of its game in the last ten days and will face Cyprus tomorrow in Belfast.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.