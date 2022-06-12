Three men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a Cenotaph in the Square area of Moy.

A 20-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and criminal damage.

A second 20-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and resisting police.

The three males remain in police custody at this time and are assisting with enquiries.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine has welcomed the swift action of Police last night following criminal damage at Moy War Memorial.

Deborah Erskine stated, “The deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of our heroes inscribed on Moy War Memorial will not be tolerated.

"Therefore I welcome that the Police have taken action in relation to sustained criminal damaged and attacks that have taken place to Moy War Memorial."These incidents have been ongoing. Even on Christmas Day we woke up to the news of wreaths, laid to remember both sides of the community in World Wars had been damaged.

"The community must come together to condemn these incidents."There have been sickening attacks - from people who were urinating against the memorial to those continually taking wreaths laid there and damaging them.

"Enough is enough. Those responsible need a history lesson and to face the full weight of the law."Last week I spoke to the Chair of the Moy Royal British Legion to offer my support to them, following the number of incidents.

"Unfortunately whilst this incident has happened so soon following that conversation, I welcome that action is being taken by the Police. I now urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”

