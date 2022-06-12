Three men have been charged by police investigating damage to the Cenotaph in the Square area of Moy.

A 20 year old man has been charged with criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

A second 20 year old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, resisting police and assault on police.

Meanwhile, a 19 year old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting police and attempted criminal damage.

The three men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday 8th July.