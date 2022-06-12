Protocol, war memorial damage and Sailortown festival - Sunday news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Paul Reilly has your Sunday evening headlines:

Protocol

The Secretary of State says the EU has been disingenuous about offering flexibilities on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Brandon Lewis was speaking as the UK government prepares to bring forward controversial legislation scrapping parts of the protocol in parliament tomorrow.

He's insisted the move will not breach international law despite being accused of "talking through this hat" by Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.

Firearms charge

A 51 year old man arrested in the same police operation as high-profile loyalist Winston Irvine, has been charged with various firearms offences.

The man was detained in Ballymena by officers investigating a hoax bomb alert that forced the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to flee a peace event in March.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

War memorial damaged

Three men have been charged over damage to a cenotaph in the Square area of Moy in County Tyrone.

Two twenty year olds and a nineteen year old face a number of charges including criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

They will appear in court next month.

Coleraine bombing memorial

The victims of the Coleraine IRA bombing of 1973 have welcomed a service for those who died.

Last week, a commemorative stone was unveiled in the town but some families said that event, which was held at short notice, was insensitive.

A public memorial was held this afternoon on the 49th anniversary of the attack - a service which one survivor said should've happened in the first place

WATCH: Survivor Davy Gilmour speaks to UTV:

Billy Bingham

A minute's applause has been held at Windsor Park to remember former Northern Ireland football manager Billy Bingham, who died earlier this week at the age of ninety.

Fans at the Nations League match against Cyprus were asked to wear retro kits in memory of the manager who led Northern Ireland to successive World Cup finals in 1982 and 1986.

Northern Ireland v Cyprus

In the action of the game, Northern Ireland were two all down, having trailed goals in either half.

But, Paddy McNair scored in the seventy first minute, with a second from Jonny Evans in stoppage time giving a two all draw.

Ian Baraclough has admitted he's frustrated saying his side should've come away with three points.

GAA

In Gaelic games Armagh cruised into the all Ireland quarter finals thanks to a 3-17 to 0-16 win over Donegal in Clones.

First half goals from Rory Grugan and a Rian O'Neill penalty helped Kieran McGeeney's side into a four point lead at half time and pushed on to win by ten points

The Orchard County will find out who they play in the last eight tomorrow.

Sailortown Festival

Belfast's historic Sailortown hosted a pageant with a difference this afternoon.

Creatures of all shapes and sizes gathered near the deconsecrated St Joseph's Church for a revival of the annual blessing of the animals.

It was part of a weekend of celebrations marking the landmark building's one hundred and fiftieth anniversary.

