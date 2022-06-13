They say it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

On Sunday at St Tiernachs Park, it took a mere ten seconds for Armagh’s Rory Grugan to find the back of the Donegal net.

Despite Armagh’s blistering start, Donegal somehow found themselves four points infront after 21 minutes, but that would be as good as it got for Declan Bonner’s side.

Kieran McGeeney’s side wouldn’t be stopped, Rian O’Neill’s penalty five minutes before the break helped the Orchard county into a four point lead at half-time.

Armagh’s Stephen Sheridan celebrates scoring his sides third goal Credit: Inpho

In truth, only one team came back out for the second half and that was Armagh. The Orchard county extended their lead to 9 points. It took Donegal 16 minutes to find a score.

The final score of 3-17 to 0-16 didn’t flatter Armagh as they finished strongly as effectively ended the game as a contest early.

After last weekend’s win against Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds many queried if Armagh would be able to live up to that performance again.

This win was every bit as comprehensive as the win seven days earlier.

The sides met in the Ulster Championship quarter final seven weeks ago, Donegal brushed Armagh a side with relative ease in Ballybofey, this was a complete roll reverse and more.

McGeeney’s men will face Galway in the All-Ireland quarter final in two weekend’s time. The winner of that will face Derry or Clare.

Both Ulster sides will be happy with their draws as they missed out on the daunting task of facing Dublin or Kerry.

All roads lead to Croke Park in two weeks time.