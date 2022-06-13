Rory McIlroy has retained his RCB Canadian Open title and claimed his first victory of the year.

The Holywood golfer hit a superb, eight under par final round of 62 that included 10 birdies to finish two shots clear of American Tony Finau.

"This is a day I'll remember for a long, long time," McIlroy said on CBS after his victory at St George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

The win was McIlroy's 21st PGA Tour crown.

He finished his round with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th, after having dropped shots on the 13th and 16th.

Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas, who was third on 15 under.

Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back, alongside Sam Burns.