'Protocol legislation'

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has insisted legislation allowing ministers to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will not breach international law.

The controversial bill is set to be introduced in Parliament today.

It has come under widespread criticism with Sinn Fein saying it will hugely damage the local economy.

'Cenotaph charges'

Three men have been charged in relation to criminal damage at a cenotaph in the Square area of Moy in Co Tyrone.

Two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old face a number of charges including criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

They will appear in court next month.

'Business activity down'

Business activity in the private sector here has fallen for the first time in 14 months.

That's according to an Ulster Bank report which says rising inflation is hitting demand, particularly in the retail sector.

However, it also claims that employment levels are continuing to rise.

'Baraclough frustration'

Ian Baraclough has admitted he's frustrated saying his side should've come away with a win in their Nations League game against Cyprus.

Northern Ireland only managed a two-all draw.

A minute's round of applause was held in memory of former international manager Billy Bingham, who died on Friday aged 90.

'McIlroy defends title'

Rory McIlroy has retained the Canadian open title after an impressive win.

The Holywood golfer hit a superb, eight under par final round of 62 that included 10 birdies to finish two shots clear of American Tony Finau.