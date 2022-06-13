Play Brightcove video

The players say they are fully behind Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough after disappointing results from their four Nations League games in June.They are still searching for a first win in the competition and following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Cyprus Baraclough’s record now sits at three wins in 20 competitive matches.A section of the crowd chanted “we want Bara out” after the second goal went in to put the visitors 2-0 up in the 51st minute.A late fight back saw Paddy McNair hit the target on 71 minutes before Jonny Evans grabbed a 93rd minute equaliser.The late drama continued as Dimitris Christofi looked to have snatched victory a minute later for Cyprus but his goal was ruled offside.Northern Ireland started this year’s Nations League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Greece before a scoreless draw in Cyprus followed by a 3-2 loss in Kosovo. At the end of that game a small section of travelling fans sang “cheerio” towards Baraclough.

Play Brightcove video

But the Northern Ireland manager insists he is going no where unless he is told to go.“I have thick skin, I know that the fans are frustrated and so are we but I think a lot of people do see what we are trying to do here." he said.

"I know we have to go through pain to get to where we want to be."

Baraclough has urged the fans to "look deeper" at where they will end up with the young talent coming through.The players are in full support of what the manager is trying to achieve.

Paddy McNair said, “We win as a team and we lose as a team, now's not the time to be singling people out, it's important we stick together.”Newly capped Conor McMenamin and Brodie Spencer also voiced their support for the manager after the game.

And before the Cyprus match in his pre match interviews captain Steve Davis acknowledged that the fans are entitled to their opinions but also made it clear it was important for everyone to stick together despite the disappointing results.Northern Ireland are currently third in Group C in the third tier of the Nations League and want to avoid relegation into tier four. They host Kosovo and travel to Greece in September.