No 'blackmail' to restore Stormont before Protocol legislation - Wilson

The DUP says reports the Government expects the party to restore power-sharing before Northern Ireland Protocol legislation passes through the House of Lords are not correct.

"I think it would be very foolish to try and engage in that kind of blackmail," said Sammy Wilson MP.

The controversial bill to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol is due to be introduced in Parliament on Monday.

It comes amid controversy over whether the legislation will break international law.

The DUP has blocked the formation of a new power-sharing government at Stormont following last month's Assembly election in protest over the Protocol.

Mr Wilson continued: "The Government is pushing for us to go back into the Assembly; we have been making it quite clear that the Assembly would be dysfunctional as long as the protocol is in place because it has no consent.

"We have been urging them to make sure that the legislation addresses the issues that we have highlighted and others have highlighted.

"If those are addressed and the legislation goes through the process then of course we are more than happy to go back into the Assembly."

He added: "We have said we will make our assessment of this legislation as it goes through, but I think, when it comes to good faith, the people who need to demonstrate good faith are the Government."