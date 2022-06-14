PSNI charge 76-year-old man with controlling prostitution for gain and brothel keeping
A 76-year-old man is due in court on Wednesday on charges of controlling prostitution for gain and brothel keeping.
The charges relate to an ongoing, proactive investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit focusing on the Greater Belfast area.
The charges were made by the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.