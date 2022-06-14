Call for new blood donors as number halves during pandemic

The health minister has backed a call from the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service for new blood donors to come forward.

Robin Swann said the number of donors fell by half during the Covid-19 pandemic - but demand has remained the same.

He was speaking on World Blood Donor Day.

Mr Swann, who is himself a blood donor, said it's "vital to bolster the donor base" by encouraging people who have never donated before to start giving blood.

Last August the rules about blood donation for gay and bisexual men changed, with men who have been in a same-sex relationship for more than three months able to donate blood.

Previously men who had been in a same-sex relationship had to wait for a year after their last sexual activity before donating blood.

"Changes to the criteria for donor eligibility introduced last August means that there are now more people than ever before in Northern Ireland able to give blood," said Robin Swann.

"So if you haven't donated before, please consider registering today. Giving blood really does save lives."

John O'Doherty, director of the Rainbow Project, said: "The implementation of the new rules surrounding blood donations last summer is good news for everyone in Northern Ireland.

"The changes mean a large number of people who were never been able to donate blood are now eligible to do so.

"We would like to take this opportunity on World Blood Donor Day to thank those who have donated since the changes were introduced and encourage all others who are now eligible to register as blood donors."

Karin Jackson, chief executive of the Blood Transfusion Service, said the theme of this year's World Blood Donor Day is that giving blood is an act of solidarity.

"This is particularly true as, with any blood donation, you are positively impacting someone's life, their family's life and your local community," she said.

"On behalf of NIBTS, I want to recognise and thank all those who donate blood in Northern Ireland - lives are saved every day as a result of your generosity."